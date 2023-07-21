Yesterday afternoon, the Ministry of Defense of Poland stated that during training, communication with the drone was lost, leading to its crash in a wooded area. The statement also verified that no injuries or damages had occurred in the incident.

According to a witness who spoke to the Polish media, they had alerted the fire department after seeing an object falling in a wooded area near the village of Trzebien in the southwest of the country.

After the drone's crash, there were no reported explosions, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the fire department, Piotr Pilarczyk, who mentioned that the approximately 8-meter-wide winged drone had not caU.S.ed any explosions upon impact.

The Defense Ministry, in an email sent to the Associated Press, informed that the drone belonged to the United States.

It is known that there are around 10,500 U.S. military personnel stationed in varioU.S. regions of Poland.