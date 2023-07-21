London: 20,000 prisoners recruited by Wagner killed in Ukraine

Up to 20,000 of the fighters recruited from Russian prisons by the Wagner mercenary force for the war in Ukraine have been killed within a few months, British military experts said on Friday in their daily update on the progress of the conflict.



At least 40,000 men were recruited in the recruitment programme known as Project K, according to the daily intelligence report published by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in London.



The ex-prisoners made possible the capture of the embattled eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, the report said. At the same time, Wagner had only become the powerful organization that challenged the authority of Russian President Vladimir Putin in last month's short-lived uprising because of the increase in numbers.



However, given the high casualty rate, the capture of Bakhmut was also "one of the bloodiest episodes in modern military history," the update said.



The last former prisoners are likely to complete their mandatory period of service with Wagner in the coming days for release from prison, it added.



However, a significant number of the now pardoned convicts are likely to remain in the service of the mercenary force, according to British estimates. The recruitment programme in prisons is meanwhile being continued by the Russian army.



