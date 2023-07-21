Lebanese journalist and former minister get into a fistfight on live broadcast

Simon Abu Fadel, a Lebanese journalist, and Wiham Wahab, a former environment minister, were guests on the political discussion program "It's Time" on MTV television in Beirut.





The two men began to argue verbally, and Wahab threw a pen at Fadel. Fadel responded by punching Wahab, and the two men began to fight. Other guests on the show joined in, and the fight spilled out into the studio.







Security guards eventually intervened and were able to separate the two men. However, the fight continued outside the studio, where it was eventually broken up by soldiers.

The fight was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media. The incident has also raised questions about the state of political discourse in Lebanon.



