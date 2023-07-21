Injuries reported in new Russian attack on Odessa

At least two people have been injured in new Russian missile attacks on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa on the Black Sea, according to the authorities.



"At dawn, the Russians fired Kalibr missiles from a missile cruiser they sent in the night to patrol the Black Sea," regional governor Oleh Kiper announced on his Telegram channel on Friday.



It was the fourth attack this week on the city of more than a million people.



According to Kiper, the attacks were once again directed at grain storage facilities. Odessa was one of the ports through which Ukraine shipped grain under the international grain agreement that Moscow withdrew from this week.



The shelling destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley, the regional governor said. Two people suffered cuts as a result of the explosion, Kiper added.



According to the Ukrainian army's southern command, there were two missile attacks on Odessa. Initially, two missiles struck. When the firefighting and rescue work began, Russia fired another missile, spokeswoman Natalia Humenyuk said on television.



Fortunately, the rescue workers were able to get to safety in time.



Meanwhile, Beijing confirmed that its consulate has been damaged in the recent wave of attacks on Odessa.



An explosion near the diplomatic mission had damaged parts of the wall cladding and window panes, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. The employees of the consulate had long since left the building and nobody was injured.



China is following developments closely and is in contact with the parties involved, the spokesperson said. "We will take all measures necessary to keep Chinese institutions and nationals safe in Ukraine," the spokesperson was quoted by Xinhua as saying.



