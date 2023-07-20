Top EU diplomat wants to set up long-term Ukraine military funding

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wants to move the bloc's military aid funding for Ukraine away from a "month by month" basis to a more permanent approach.



Borrell declined to give exact figures for the military aid in his proposed plan but said the fund "will amount to quite an important amount of money."



The proposal, obtained by dpa, would make €5 billion ($5.6 billion) available for arms and training programmes for the Ukrainian armed forces for the period 2024-2027.



German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and US outlet Politico also reported on the plan. So far the European Union has sent €5.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine in separate tranches.



