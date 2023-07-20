Shooting in New Zealand leaves 2 people dead

At least two people were killed and several others injured Thursday after a man opened fire at a construction site in Auckland, New Zealand.

''Multiple injuries have been reported, and at this stage, we can confirm two people have died,'' the New Zealand Police said on Twitter.

''The male offender is also deceased.''

Police launched an investigation into the incident and urged the public to stay away from the area.

Local media reported that at least six people were injured, including a police officer.

The incident comes ahead of the first match of the FIFA Women's World Cup scheduled for Thursday between New Zealand and Norway.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told a press conference that the shooting ''appears to be the actions of an individual'' and not a ''national security threat.''

''Clearly, with the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland. The Government has spoken to FIFA organizers this morning and the tournament will proceed as planned,'' he added.