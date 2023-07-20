Pro-Russian authorities report death in Crimea drone attack

A teenager has died in a drone attack on Crimea, according to the occupying authorities on the peninsula illegally annexed by Russia since 2014.



"Four administrative buildings have been damaged by a hostile drone strike in a village in northwestern Crimea," the Moscow-appointed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, announced on his Telegram channel on Thursday.



A teenager was killed in the incident, Aksyonov said. He expressed his condolences to the relatives and announced help for the bereaved.



One day earlier, the authorities reported a large fire in the ammunition depot of a military training area in Crimea. Four neighbouring villages had to be evacuated due to continuing explosions.



While the cause of the fire was not officially given, there was talk on pro-Russian military blogs of a rocket impact triggering the fire.



