Landslide in India kills at least four people

At least four people have been killed in a landslide caused by heavy monsoon rains in India.



Several others are missing, the Indian news agencies ANI and PTI reported on Thursday, citing local authorities. The landslide occurred in Irshalwadi village, about 60 kilometres south-east of Mumbai, late on Wednesday.



More than 20 injured people were taken to hospital, local news agencies said. The remoteness of the area was hampering ongoing rescue work, a disaster management official told The Indian Express.



About half of the 40 villages there were affected, he said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site on Thursday.



Heavy rains triggering severe flooding and landslides are normal in the current monsoon season in South Asia. The monsoon usually lasts from June to September.



