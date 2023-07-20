FIFA EXTENDS CONDOLENCES OVER SHOOTING IN NEW ZEALAND HOURS BEFORE START OF WOMENS WORLD CUP

FIFA extends condolences over shooting in New Zealand hours before start of Women's World Cup

FIFA on Thursday extends its "deepest condolences" over a shooting in New Zealand hours before the start of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

"FIFA extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following the incident which occurred this morning in Auckland, New Zealand, and our thoughts and prayers remain with those who have been injured in this tragic incident," world football's governing body said on Twitter.

Following the incident, FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke to New Zealand authorities, who told him the incident "was not related to football operations," and the opening match of the World Cup at Auckland's Eden Park will take place as planned, FIFA added.

"The participating teams in close proximity to this incident are being supported in relation to any impact that may have taken place," it said.

New Zealand Thursday is facing Norway at Eden Park, with the Group A game starting at 0700GMT. The 2023 Women's World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, will run through Aug. 20, with 32 teams playing 64 matches.

At least two people were killed and at least six were injured, including a police officer, on Thursday when a man opened fire at a construction site in Auckland, according to local media.

The male shooter also died, said the New Zealand police.

Police launched an investigation into the incident and urged the public to steer clear of the area.