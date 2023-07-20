Ercan Airport takes its name from the first martyr of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus

Fehmi Ercan was born in Balıkesir in 1935. After completing primary school in Demirci, middle school in Gönen, and high school in Balıkesir, he entered the Turkish Air Force Academy on November 1, 1957.

On August 30, 1959, he graduated from the Turkish Air Force Academy as a second lieutenant with the registry number 1959/56. He became one of the dedicated members of the Turkish Armed Forces.

On February 21, 1962, he completed his flight training and then went on to serve as a pilot in various air units.

He was promoted through the ranks, becoming a lieutenant on February 28, 1960, a captain on August 30, 1962, and a major on August 30, 1967. Finally, on August 30, 1972, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

He became a martyr on the first day of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

Pilot Lieutenant Colonel Fehmi Ercan was serving as the commander of the 181st Squadron at the 8th Main Jet Base Command in Diyarbakır.

On August 8, 1973, he was assigned to the İzmir 2nd Main Jet Training Base Command. Due to the Turkish invasion of Cyprus., he took on the role of Forward Air Controller (FAC) under the 6th Corps Command.

His duty was to guide the Turkish aircraft to enemy targets from the frontline of the battlefield.

On the very first day of the operation, on the night of July 20, 1974, he became a martyr from the rocket attack directed towards the enemy headquarters. He was 39 years old when he died.

In the same attack, Colonel İbrahim Karaoğlanoğlu and two other soldiers also became martyrs.

His name was given to the only international airport in the TRNC.

His grave is located at the Karaoğlanoğlu Martyrs Cemetery in Girne.

The international airport in the capital city of TRNC, Nicosia, also takes its name from the surname of Ercan.

The airport was opened for civilian air traffic on February 3, 1975.