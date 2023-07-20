At least 20 killed in landslide in Colombia after flash floods

At least 20 people have been killed, including five children, in a landslide in Colombia, authorities said on Wednesday.



Nine people are also missing, the fire brigade of the department of Cundinamarca said. Six people were reported injured. According to the authorities, 29 houses were damaged, as well as several roads and the electricity and water supply.



In the affected municipality of Quetame, 50 kilometres south-east of the capital Bogotá, the search and rescue work continued on Wednesday, according to the civil protection authority.



On Tuesday morning, heavy rains in Quetame caused several streams and rivers to burst their banks and flash floods tore through the mountainous area.



