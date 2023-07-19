KREMLIN ACCUSES WEST OF TURNING BLIND EYE TO UKRAINES TERRORIST ATTACKS

The Kremlin on Wednesday accused the West of "turning blind eye" to Ukraine's "terrorist attacks."

Asked at a press briefing in Moscow about lack of reaction from the West regarding the recent attack on the Kerch Bridge, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "The collective West is ready to turn a blind eye to any terrorist attacks that the Kyiv regime commits in our country."

At least two people were killed and a child was severely injured in a blast early Monday at the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula that has been under control of Moscow since 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of being behind the attack.

Peskov also said Putin was informed about an explosion overnight at a military training ground in Crimea.

Peskov also commented on media reports claiming that the U.S. plans to sanction the Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan for an alleged military cooperation with Russia.

The Kremlin spokesman dubbed Kyrgyzstan as Russia's "close partner and ally," pledging to continue developing bilateral ties and cooperation within different regional integration formats.