A businessperson killed by a cobra in India

According to the Hindustan Times, police officials announced that the cause of death of the 30-year-old businessman, Ankit Chauhan, whose body was found in his parked car near the Teenpani area of Haldwani on July 15, was "snake venom," according to the autopsy report.

Officials reported that Ramesh Nath, a snake charmer, was arrested on charges of using a cobra to murder Chauhan and trying to make the crime look like an accident, while the other 4 people involved in the incident are still at large.

Senior police officer Pankaj Bhatt stated that they found from Chauhan's phone conversations that he had been in contact with a woman named Mahi.

Bhatt mentioned that they learned that Mahi was in contact with a snake charmer from the Uttar Pradesh state and that this person was taken into custody.

During the interrogation, Bhatt reported that the snake charmer had confessed that Mahi's friend and two assistants had attempted to kill Chauhan by placing a cobra on him.

During the initial stages of the investigation, Bhatt stated that they had initially suspected that Chauhan had died due to carbon monoxide poisoning in his closed car. He also reported that the incident had occurred on July 14 when Chauhan visited Mahi's home.

Bhatt added that they believed the other 4 suspects, who were present in the house, had caused Chauhan to lose consciousness by giving him alcohol or a similar substance, placed the cobra on him, and then moved him to his car.