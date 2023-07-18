Without authorization, US citizen crosses into North Korea: UN

A US citizen has crossed into North Korea from the South "without authorization," UN officials said Tuesday.

"A US national… crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," said United Nations Command overlooking the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between South and North Korea.

"We believe he (the US national) is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA (North Korean People's Army) counterparts to resolve this incident," the UN command said on Twitter.











