Forest fires continue in Greece

Forest fires continue in various regions of Greece due to the heatwave and strong winds.

Greek media reported that firefighting teams are continuing their efforts to control the forest fires that started yesterday. Many people have been evacuated to safe areas.

The flames have spread to residential areas, resulting in numerous homes being reduced to ashes in the regions of Lutraki, Anavisos, and Saronida. Additionally, horses in stables have also been transported to safe areas using trucks.

Firefighting efforts have continued throughout the night in the Dervenohoria region, located approximately 40 kilometers away from Athens.

Officials have stated that the fire is continuously growing in this area due to the strong winds prevailing in the region.

Greek Fire Department , in Dervenohoria, officials stated that where thousands of acres of forest land have turned to ashes, the fire has not yet posed a threat to residential areas. They reported that 1 helicopter, 6 planes, 140 firefighters, and 48 vehicles are currently engaged in fighting the fire.

The Greek Meteorological Service has also issued warnings today about the high risk of wildfires.

Vasilis Kikilias, the Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, stated yesterday that forest fires had broken out in 81 different locations. He also announced that two individuals had been taken into custody in connection with the fires.