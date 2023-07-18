Burned forest area in Germany tripled annual average in 2022

Over 3,000 hectares of forest burned in Germany in 2022, triple the annual average of 847 hectares since 1991, the Federal Agency for Agriculture and Food announced on Tuesday.



The number of fires, at 2,397, was also well above the average of 1,160.



It is the second largest total burned surface area since the start of recordings in 1977. Only in 1992 was the total larger with almost 5,000 hectares.



Due to long periods of drought, the 2022 forest fire season lasted throughout the year. As early as March, 141 fires were counted. Nearly 70% of all fires raged between June and August.



According to the report, the eastern German state of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin, was hardest hit, with 523 fires on an area of around 1,426 hectares. Due to its sandy soils and easily combustible pine forests, the state is particularly susceptible to forest fires.



The second largest area burned was in Saxony in the south-east, with 785 hectares distributed over 217 fires.



According to the statistics, about 42% of the forest area burned due to unexplained causes, followed by 36% set deliberately.



