US says Russia must stop 'playing games' and return to grain deal

The United States joined the outcry against Russia's decision to suspend its participation in a deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain by sea, saying Moscow was "playing political games" at the expense of peoples' lives.



"Russia suspending participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative will worsen food insecurity and harm millions of vulnerable people around the world," National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge wrote on Twitter on Monday.



"The initiative has helped bring down food prices, which spiked as a result of Russia's brutal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," he continued.



The agreement had allowed Ukraine to export more than 30 million tons of grain across the Black Sea to other countries since last summer, despite Russia's invasion and blockade.



"While Russia plays political games, real people will suffer," criticized the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.



"The world needs the Black Sea Grain Initiative and all [UN] member states must come together and urge Russia to reverse its decision, resume negotiations, extend, expand fully implement this initiative."













