UK CONDEMNS RUSSIAS WITHDRAWAL FROM BLACK SEA GRAIN DEAL

The British government said it condemns Russia "in the strongest terms" for its decision to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on Monday.



A year ago, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which had been paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began that February.



Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the war has obstructed the free flow of grain and other foodstuffs through the Black Sea, causing worldwide suffering.



"We urge Russia to re-join the initiative, which was developed by the UN in 2022, and allow the unimpeded export of grain. Since its inception, the initiative has played a significant role in lowering and stabilizing global food prices, delivering over 32 million tonnes of food products to world markets," Cleverly said.



A Joint Coordination Center was set up in Istanbul last year with officials from the three countries and the UN to oversee the shipments.



The deal has been renewed several times since then, and it was extended for another two months on May 18.



"Russia has obstructed the proper operation of the deal for several months. In doing so, Russia is serving its own interests and disregarding the needs of all those around the world, including in the poorest countries, who are paying higher food prices as a result," Cleverly said.



The British foreign secretary claimed that while exports of grain from Ukraine are restricted, Russian exports of food are at "higher levels" than before the war.



"We have always been clear that the target of our sanctions is Russia's war machine and not the food and fertilizer sectors. Contrary to Russian claims, the UN and other partners have taken significant steps to ensure that Russian food is able to access world markets. The best way for Russia to address concerns around global food security would be for it to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and end the war."