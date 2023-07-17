The use of iPhones by government officials banned in Russia

Russian officials have started to ban government employees from using Apple devices in official state institutions.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has stated that Apple products were not secure, and therefore, state employees would not be able to use products such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Starting from Monday, the country's Ministry of Trade will prohibit all business-related use of iPhones.

It was reported that this ban came after the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed in early June that Apple devices were involved in a spying operation carried out by "US intelligence agencies."

The FSB alleged that thousands of iPhones were infected with surveillance software without providing evidence, and claimed that Apple closely cooperated with US intelligence agencies.

Russia had declared war on Apple

Following Russia's war with Ukraine, the company had cut off access to Apple Pay. Later, the sales of all Apple devices in Russia were halted.

Furthermore, Vladimir Putin, who signed a decree last year, had requested institutions involved in critical information infrastructure to transition to locally developed software by 2025.