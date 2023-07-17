New era in Turkish-Greek relations: Greek Minister proposes 2 solutions for peace in the Aegean Region

Turkey-Greece relations have recently started to improve. The meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, on July 11-12, marked the beginning of an emphasis on collaboration and constructive engagement.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, delivered a speech addressing the Turkey-Greece relations in this meeting.

Gerapetritis, who spoke to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, began his statement by saying, "Maintaining a peaceful environment and avoiding tension is something that mutually benefits both countries and is a great success. The prolonged atmosphere of conflict in the past has been detrimental to both countries and the stability of the region."

Gerapetritis, who highlights the Turkish-Greek dialogue with himself and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, stated, "Both foreign ministers should build upon this positive atmosphere, develop a roadmap, and expand the multidimensional nature of bilateral cooperation. Good relations will facilitate constructive conversations."

Gerapetritis, who emphasized that they have not yet reached that point, stated, "Nevertheless, I believe it is time to confront the wounds of the past and the challenges of the future by the use of strong political authority and significant international capital."

Gerapetritis expressed that the Greek government desires an atmosphere of cooperation and dialogue. He eagerly expressed his personal anticipation to establish a trustworthy and stable relationship with his Turkish counterpart, Fidan.

Gerapetritis evaluated the path to tranquility in the Aegean through two ideas. According to him, it was necessary to limit the risks arising from operational activities. On the other hand, when crises arise in the field, it was necessary to directly communicate and reduce tension.