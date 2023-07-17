GERMANYS SCHOLZ: RUSSIA SUSPENDING GRAIN DEAL SENDS BAD MESSAGE

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that Russia's refusal to extend the agreement that has enabled Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports for the past year "sends a bad message" to the rest of the world.

"The fact that Russia does not want to extend the grain agreement sends a bad message ... to the rest of the world," Scholz said at a two-day EU-CELAC summit in Brussels.

"But everyone will understand what is behind it, namely an action that has a lot to do with the fact that Russia does not feel responsible for good coexistence in the world," he said.











