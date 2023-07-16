US, South Korea, Japan hold trilateral missile defense drill

The US, South Korea, and Japan held a trilateral missile defense exercise in the international waters of the East Sea on Sunday days after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last week.

The exercise followed the reinforcement of security coordination between the three countries amid Pyongyang's continued saber-rattling this year, highlighted by the firing of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM last Wednesday, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported on Sunday.

The exercise featured three Aegis-equipped destroyers -- the South's ROKS Yulgok Yi I, the U.S. USS John Finn and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's JS Maya, according to the South Korean navy.

The latest exercise marked the fourth one under the administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three countries last held a three-way missile defense exercise in April.

South Korea and the US, in a show of force against the North's ICBM launch, also staged combined air drills Thursday, involving a U.S. B-52H strategic bomber.











