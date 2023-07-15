Russia urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to work out peace treaty

Russia on Saturday urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to draft a peace treaty as soon as possible.

In a statement on its website, the Russian Foreign Ministry asked Armenia to stop passing the buck for the Armenian population of the Karabakh region to third countries.

In response to Armenia's assertion on Russia's non-interference in the Lachin road issue, the ministry pointed out that in October 2022 and May 2023, Yerevan recognized Karabakh as a part of Azerbaijan, which "radically" changed the fundamental conditions of the Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani agreements, as well as the situation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in the region, meaning that Moscow cannot act on Azerbaijan's sovereign territory.

"It is necessary to immediately start preparing a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, based on the previously reached agreements. We believe that reliable and clear guarantees of the rights and security of the Armenians of Karabakh should become an integral part of this agreement, as well as strict implementation of the entire complex of trilateral agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, including unblocking transport communications and launching the process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the ministry stressed.

The Russian side confirmed its willingness to contribute to the efforts of the international community to restore peace in Karabakh.

"We are ready to organize a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers in Moscow in the near future to discuss ways to implement the agreements at the highest level," the ministry said.

It also voiced concern over the current situation in the Karabakh region.

"The humanitarian crisis in this territory is deepening. The local population is experiencing an acute shortage of food, medicines, and basic necessities, and is practically deprived of electricity and gas supply. This may entail the most dramatic consequences for Karabakh Armenians-ordinary residents of the region," it noted.

The ministry called on Azerbaijan to take urgent measures to unblock the Lachin road, resume unhindered traffic of people, transport, and cargo in both directions and also to restore the energy supply of the region.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh-a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020 in 44 days of fighting, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation. The Russian-brokered peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

Despite ongoing peace agreement talks between Baku and Yerevan, tensions between the neighboring countries have escalated in recent months due to the Lachin corridor, which serves as the sole land route providing Armenia access to Karabakh.

















