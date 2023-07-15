Judiciary and government at odds in Italy, tensions rising | Political system in crisis as power struggle deepens

The Meloni administration is accusing a group of judges within the judiciary of playing the role of active opposition and trying to overthrow the government before next year's European Parliament elections.

The tensions between the government and the judiciary in Italy reached a boiling point after an investigation into the business dealings of Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche.

Sanctanche denied allegations that she was being investigated in a speech in parliament last week. However, shortly after that speech, judicial sources leaked information that Santanche had been under investigation since October for alleged bankruptcy and false accounting records.

In another case where the Italian government blamed the judiciary, the judge who rejected Meloni's request to suspend the investigation against Andrea Delmastro from the Brothers of Italy party was the subject of intense criticism.

Delmastro was accused of violating confidentiality rules after he spoke in parliament about the situation of anarchist Alfredo Cospito, who was imprisoned in Italy.

Maurizio Gasparri of the coalition partner Forza Italia accused the Italian judiciary of "violating the constitution," while the judges were quick to respond to the accusations.

Salvatore Casciaro, Secretary General of the Judges' Union, stated that the accusations made were an attack on the credibility of the judiciary and said, "To do this is to make the judiciary illegal, because the judge is only doing his job diligently and is looking at a case that causes concern for a politician."

Retired judge Carlo Sorgi, on the other hand, said, "This right-wing government, which does not act within the legal limits, will inevitably clash with those who try to enforce the legal limits. When a lawsuit is brought against them, they create scandal. This is ridiculous. In fact, they attack them to reduce the public's belief in judges."

Some members of the judiciary consider this step as "punishment of the judiciary."

