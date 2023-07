Russia has returned the bodies of 64 Ukrainian soldiers who died in the battle for the city of Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities said.

Ukraine has received the bodies of 64 "heroic defenders of Azovstal for their decent burial," said the Ukrainian Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Ministry.

The battle for Mariupol started on Feb. 24, 2022, and lasted till May 20 of the same year.

The Azovstal Iron and Steel Works was the last bastion of the Ukrainian armed forces in the city.