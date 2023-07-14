Serbia lifts ban entry to Russian anti-war activist

A Russian anti-war activist, who has permanent residency in Serbia, said Friday he had been allowed to enter the country after being blocked for nearly two days at Belgrade's airport.

Peter Nikitin said earlier he was prevented from entering Serbia early on Thursday at the request of the country's Security Information Agency (BIA).

A Belgrade-based lawyer confirmed on Thursday that Nikitin was barred from entering the Balkan nation at the request of the BIA and said that a "deportation order was issued".

However, Nikitin on Friday posted a video on his Facebook page in which he said he had "passed passport control, entered the Republic of Serbia."

The activist added that he would head from the airport to a rally called earlier to protest his entry ban.

The gathering, by a Russian dissident association in Serbia which he founded, is to be held in front of the parliament.

Nikitin has been actively organising anti-war events in Serbia since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The activist has complained of harassment in the past, telling AFP previously that members of his group had been targeted by unknown assailants.

"The fact that I express my views openly, that I am an opponent of Vladimir Putin's policy, is no reason that they don't let me go home," Nikitin told a regional broadcaster Thursday.

The incident sparked outrage from human rights and opposition groups.

It came just days after the US sanctioned Aleksandar Vulin -- Serbia's pro-Kremlin spy chief and head of the BIA -- for his alleged links to "transnational organised crime, illegal narcotics operations, and misuse of public office".

Washington also accused Vulin of helping Russia expand its influence in the Balkans.

Serbia has long been a reliable ally to Moscow, with its shared Orthodox heritage, mutual hatred of NATO, and military alliances during several wars strengthening their relations.

Despite many Serbs adoration for the Kremlin, tens of thousands of Russians have relocated to Serbia since the outbreak of the war, where most have been warmly welcomed.