GERMANYS CHINA STRATEGY WELCOMED IN TAIWAN, CRITICIZED IN BEIJING

The German government's newly unveiled China strategy paper received mixed reactions in Southeast Asia, with China dismissing it as "counterproductive" but Taiwan welcoming it as a step forward.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, meanwhile, sought on Friday to reassure companies with business in China that the government does not want to tightly control investment in China despite the broad goal of reducing Germany's economic dependence on the world's second-largest economy.



The German government's first-ever China strategy, a 61-page paper that outlines the government's view and approach to China, was released on Thursday after months of internal debate.



It calls for a "rebalancing" of Berlin's relationship with Beijing, which has been shaped by growing geopolitical tensions and sharpened business competition in recent years.



In the paper, the German government also accuses Beijing of serious human rights violations and efforts to undermine international law with its aggressive power politics in the Indo-Pacific region.



Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday in Beijing that the paper will "only exacerbate the division of the world."



He also accused the German government of economic protectionism over the strategy, which calls for German companies to reduce excessive dependencies on Chinese suppliers or consumers.



Wang said China had hoped that Germany would take a "comprehensive and objective" view of developments in China.



Political observers in Taiwan, meanwhile interpreted Germany's China strategy as a sign that the issue of the country's self-determination has increasingly moved to the centre of global attention.



"The acknowledgement that military escalation in the Taiwan Strait would affect both German and European interests is a confirmation that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is a global issue," said Hung Mao-nan, a professor at Tamkang University in New Taipei.



A Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday in Taipei that Taiwan will do its utmost to "work with Germany and other like-minded partners to continue to build a rules-based international security order, comprehensively deepen democratic supply chains and strengthen global democratic resilience."



Although Germany's China strategy reiterated the country's "One China" policy, which refuses to recognize Taiwan as an independent country, it warns China against trying to retake the island by force.



"A change in the status quo in the Taiwan Strait may only take place peacefully and by mutual agreement," the paper says.



Scholz downplayed the immediate impact of the strategy on German businesses during a press conference on Friday, saying that the government had neither the interest nor the ability to closely monitor daily business activities.



Scholz also said that most German firms are already shifting their investments and managing risks related to the Chinese market in line with what the strategy suggests.



"My impression is that many companies will continue to invest heavily in China, will export to China and will also purchase goods and services from China," Scholz said.



But he anticipates companies will "at the same time, in the sense of what we call de-risking, take advantage of the opportunities that arise for them to make direct investments elsewhere, including for example elsewhere in Asia."



At the same time, Scholz stressed that the German government plans to exert more oversight over sensitive areas: "It is perhaps self-evident that we want to take a close look at issues that are important for military security and for security in general."



