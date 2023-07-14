Biden warns Wagner chief Prigozhin could be poisoned

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said the United States was unsure where Prigozhin was but quipped that the mercenary chief could be poisoned.



"If I were he, I'd be careful what I ate. I'd be keeping my eye on my menu," Biden said, according to White House transcript.



"But all kidding aside, I — I — who knows? I don't know. I don't think any of us know for sure what the future of Prigozhin is in Russia."



For months before the mutiny, Prigozhin had been openly insulting Putin's most senior military men, using a variety of crude expletives and prison slang that shocked top Russian officials.



The mercenary has repeatedly insisted his actions on June 23-24 were aimed only at settling scores with the top military brass who he said were losing the Ukraine war for Russia. He said he was not challenging Putin or the Russian state.













