Turkish foreign minister due in Indonesia for ASEAN meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday will embark on a three-day visit to Indonesia to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting.

Fidan will attend the 5th ASEAN-Türkiye Sectoral Dialogue Partnership meeting in the capital Jakarta.

The foreign minister will also hold a trilateral meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn.

The trio is expected to discuss the Türkiye-ASEAN relations and cooperation projects for the upcoming period.

During bilateral talks, Fidan and Marsudi will exchange views on the bilateral relations with Indonesia, as well as regional and international developments.

Türkiye regards ASEAN as the most important framework of cooperation in the region. The country was granted the status of ASEAN sectoral dialogue partner in 2017.