Russia says it’s ready to coordinate with China, Indonesia on food, energy security

Russia confirmed Wednesday that it is ready to coordinate efforts with China and Indonesia on food and energy security during a meeting between the top diplomats of the three countries.

"On July 12 in Jakarta on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov met with Wang Yi, Head of the Office of the Commission of the CPC (Chinese Communist Party) Central Committee for Foreign Affairs, and (Retno) Marsudi, Foreign Minister of Indonesia," said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The statement said their meeting focused on issues regarding the bolstering of trilateral cooperation to "ensure food and energy security in light of the current crisis trends in world markets."

"The parties confirmed their readiness to coordinate efforts in this direction, including in the interests of increasing the economic stability of the 'Global South' on the basis of respect by all countries of the principles of equality and mutual benefit in world economic relations," it said.

It also said that views were exchanged on a number of topical international and regional problems, adding that tasks aimed at strengthening "the ASEAN-centric architecture of security and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region" were discussed.

"Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi supported Indonesia's efforts as ASEAN Chairman to advance these tasks during the forthcoming ministerial meetings in Jakarta within the framework of the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum," it added.

Ahead of the meeting, Lavrov also held talks with Marsudi, during which they focused on bilateral cooperation, the formation of a security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region, and the promotion of the partnership between Russia and ASEAN.

Lavrov arrived in Indonesia earlier in the day to participate in the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and other related meetings.