NATO-Ukraine Council will cease to exist because ‘one of the parties will disappear': Senior Russian official

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's powerful Security Council, predicted Wednesday that the newly created NATO-Ukraine Council will cease to exist because one of the parties will disappear.

"The NATO-Ukraine Council has been created. By way of reminder, in 2002, the NATO-Russia Council was established. How it all ended is well known. Now the Alliance and our country are on (or rather, beyond) the brink of war. This time, it's going to end differently. The Council will cease to exist because one of the parties will disappear," Medvedev wrote on Twitter.

The NATO-Russia Council was established on May 28, 2002 at the NATO-Russia Summit in Rome. At the time of the conclusion of the agreement, its participants believed that they were putting an end to the Cold War.

The last meeting of the NATO-Russia Council was held on Jan. 12, 2022 in Brussels. Russia sought security guarantees from NATO, but the alliance rejected the request.