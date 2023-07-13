Kiev has received cluster munitions from US, Ukrainian general says

The cluster munitions promised to Kiev by the United States have arrived, a senior Ukrainian general said on Thursday.



"We just got them, we haven't used them yet, but they can radically change [the battlefield]," brigadier general Oleksandr Tarnavskyi told broadcaster CNN.



"The enemy also understands that with getting this ammunition, we will have an advantage. The enemy will give up that part of the terrain where it is possible to use this," he said.



The weapons burst in the air above the target and scatter many small explosive devices. A number of them do not detonate but remain on the ground as unexploded ordnance, endangering anyone who may come across them at a later time.



The US announced the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine last week, saying that a lack of other ammunition made it important to send these arms to Kiev, despite a higher risk to civilians.



Tarnavskyi, who is commander of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation, told CNN the weapons would not be used in populated locations, even if those areas are occupied by Russian troops.



Since Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has frequently been accused by rights groups and the United Nations of using cluster munitions in Ukraine that have resulted in civilian casualties.



