Biden Pursuing Prisoner Exchange with Russia for Reporter Gershkovich

During a joint press briefing with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki, President Biden expressed his administration's determination to pursue a prisoner exchange for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is currently detained in Russia. Gershkovich has been imprisoned for over 100 days and is one of several Americans believed to be wrongfully held in Russia.

When a reporter from The Wall Street Journal inquired about the progress of securing Gershkovich's release and the seriousness of the prisoner exchange proposal, Biden responded emphatically, stating, "I'm serious about a prisoner exchange. I'm serious about doing all we can to free Americans who are being illegally held in Russia or anywhere else for that matter. That process is underway."

Evan Gershkovich, aged 31, had been stationed in Russia for approximately six years before being arrested on what the United States considers unfounded charges in late March. U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, was able to meet with Gershkovich for the first time in months on July 5, during which the U.S. embassy in Russia tweeted that he was in good health and displayed resilience despite the circumstances. The embassy also expressed the hope for regular consular access provided by the Russian authorities.

While the Kremlin acknowledged the possibility of a prisoner swap with the United States, spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from divulging specific details. When asked about a potential exchange involving Russian citizen Vladimir Dunaev, who is currently held in U.S. custody on cybercrime charges, Peskov stated, "We have said that there have been certain contacts on the subject, but we don't want them to be discussed in public. They must be carried out and continue in complete silence."

The most recent prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia occurred in 2022 when the Biden administration successfully secured the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for Viktor Bout, a notorious arms dealer.