Zelensky calls for security guarantees for Ukraine at NATO summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for security guarantees for his country upon his arrival at the NATO summit in Vilnius on Wednesday.



He wants to discuss and fight for security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO membership, he said.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Tuesday that the G7 group of leading democracies - which includes France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the United States, Britain and Germany - is working on long-term security commitments to Ukraine.



Security guarantees are one of three priorities to be addressed at the summit, along with additional weapons for Ukraine and the country's path to NATO, Zelensky said.



"We want to be on the same page with everybody," he said, adding that he expected Ukraine to be invited to join NATO "when security measures will allow" it.



NATO leaders in Vilnius refrained from offering Ukraine a timetable for joining the alliance.











