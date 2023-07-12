U.S. SLAMS RUSSIAS INHUMANE VETO ON CROSS-BORDER AID TO SYRIA

The U.S. denounced a Russian veto of a UN Security Council resolution regarding cross-border aid to Syria through Türkiye as "inhumane" and pledged to renew authorization for the mechanism.

"The United States is deeply disappointed by Russia's inhumane veto of cross-border humanitarian assistance for Syria," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a news conference.

"We remain committed to reauthorizing the cross-border mechanism. It is a moral and humanitarian imperative," he said.

Miller said the U.S. has repeatedly said the Security Council should authorize a 12-month extension of cross-border access to Syria, which he said would secure a vital lifeline for Syrians.

He said Russia blocked the resolution despite overwhelming support from the Security Council and calls from the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, human humanitarian agencies and NGOs working on the ground to approve it.

Thirteen other Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution drafted by Switzerland and Brazil. China abstained, but as Russia is a permanent Council member, its veto prevailed.

In a rival resolution, Russia insisted on only a six-month extension, but that was voted down.

Resolutions need nine votes to get through the Council and no veto by permanent members: Russia, China, France, U.S. and UK.

The long-running aid operation, which has been in place since 2014 and allowed the delivery of aid to 4 million people in Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, expired Monday.