Tens of thousands Israelis protest as judicial reform bill advances

Israelis demonstrated in the tens of thousands on Tuesday as part of a nationwide "day of disruption" to protest the government's planned reforms of the judiciary.



Early on Tuesday morning, the Israeli parliament voted to approve some of the plans in a first reading of a bill, which critics say will damage the independence of the judiciary and democracy.



A few hours later, Israelis poured onto the streets to demonstrate against the right-wing religious coalition.



They blocked roads, waving national flags and signs reading: "We must stop the destruction of democracy."



Police used water cannon and officers on horseback to disperse crowds across the country.



There was sporadic violence between police and protesters, according to video footage.



Several people were injured and almost 80 were detained, including the popular Israeli rock musician Aviv Geffen and an army officer, according to Israeli media.



Apart from the major rally in Tel Aviv, significant protests also took place in Haifa and Beersheba while thousands demonstrated in front of the parliament in Jerusalem.



The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to buckle despite the protest movement being one of the largest in the history of the Jewish state, a country of around 9.4 million people.



Education Minister Yoav Kisch spoke of "terrorism that must not be bowed to," seemingly referring to protesters. Far-right Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said after the vote: "We have only just begun."



Last week, the Tel Aviv police chief resigned because he refused to crack down on demonstrators.



"I am paying the price for trying to avoid a civil war," he said afterwards.



Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on all parties to de-escalate and return to dialogue.



"We are at the height of a deep and worrying crisis." he said. "Neighbours and friends are becoming rivals and enemies."



Opposition politician Benny Gantz called on the police to show restraint.



"You don't use this violence against citizens," he told a crowd in Tel Aviv.



Outside the headquarters of the Confederation of Trade Unions in Tel Aviv, crowds called for a general strike.



More than 10,000 people then gathered at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv for a mass rally. Media reports said the area designated for the protest was too small for the huge numbers of people.



Tens of thousands then marched to the city centre.



Several companies in the tech sector, which is considered the driving force of Israel's economy, announced that they would release their employees for the demonstrations.



For more than half a year, the government's planned judicial reforms have divided large sections of Israeli society and provoked repeated protests.



The government accuses judges of too much interference in political decisions. The new law would make it impossible for the Supreme Court to judge a government decision as "unreasonable."



Two more readings are needed before the amendment comes into force, which could come by the end of the month. More judicial reform proposals are planned.



