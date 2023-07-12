RUSSIAS LAVROV BLAMES WEST FOR PROLONGING WAR; KIEV DOWNS DRONES

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov blamed the West for prolonging the war in Ukraine, warning on Wednesday that the conflict will not end until the United States and its allies abandon "plans" to defeat Moscow.



His comments came as further chinks in Russia's armour began to show.



A general was pronounced dead on state television and another has seemingly been sidelined while the head of Russia's foreign intelligence service acknowledged talks with the CIA over the revolt by Wagner mercenaries, who look to be handing in weapons.



The Ukrainian air force also said on Wednesday it had been able to mostly repel renewed Russian air attacks over Kiev.



Lavrov said in an interview with Indonesia's Kompas newspaper that Western countries were continuously pumping weapons into Ukraine and pushing President Volodymyr Zelensky to continue the fighting.



"Why then does the armed confrontation in Ukraine not stop? The answer is very simple — it will continue until the West abandons its plans to maintain dominance and its obsession with inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia through their puppet in Kiev," he said.



Lavrov also criticized the West for disregarding peace proposals from developing countries, including a plan put forward by Indonesian President Joko Widodo during his visit to Moscow last year.



Lavrov labelled Zelensky's peace formula a series of "ultimatums" to Russia, including setting up a special court to try Russian military and political leaders and seizing assets as war reparations.



Lavrov made the remarks ahead of his trip to Jakarta to attend a meeting of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN).



Meanwhile, the head of Russia's foreign intelligence agency SVR, Sergey Naryshkin, has said he spoke with the director of the CIA days after the brief uprising by Wagner mercenary soldiers.



The hour-long conversation at the end of June with William Burns, the head of the United States' spy agency, focused mostly on Ukraine, Naryshkin told Russian state news agency TASS.



"We have considered and discussed what to do with Ukraine," he said.



Russia has been waging a full-scale war in Ukraine since February 2022. The US has been the leading supporter of Ukraine throughout the war, supplying the country with intelligence as well as weapons.



"Of course negotiations (with Kiev) will be possible sooner or later because every conflict, even an armed one, ends with negotiations," Naryshkin said. "However, the conditions for this are not yet ripe."



During the conversation with Burns, he also answered questions about the "events" on June 24. On that day, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had his troops occupied the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and sent a military column marching toward Moscow.



They turned back after a deal was agreed and now Wagner has handed over a large amount of heavy weapons, military equipment and thousands of tons of ammunition to the Russian Defence Ministry, a ministry spokesman said.



Among them were tanks, rocket launchers and artillery systems, spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. In addition, Wagner had handed over 2,500 tons of ammunition and 20,000 firearms.



There also appeared to be confirmation that the deputy chief of Russia's Southern Military District, Oleg Zokov, had been killed by a Ukrainian missile strike, according to Russian state television.



"Unfortunately, he died heroically, this person deserves high recognition, he had incredible authority in the armed forces," Duma lower house lawmaker and retired general Andrei Gurulyov told Russian TV. The Russian Defence Ministry has not yet confirmed Zokov's death.



Earlier, several Russian Telegram channels had reported that Zokov had died in the shelling of the Russian-occupied Ukrainian port city of Berdyansk. The city lies around 100 kilometres from the front.



In recent weeks Kiev has significantly intensified the shelling of Russian rear command positions, logistics centres and fuel and ammunition depots, using - among other weapons - the Storm Shadow cruise missiles supplied by Britain.



The 51-year-old Zokov was on the sanctions lists of the EU, Britain and New Zealand for his involvement in Russia's war of aggression.



He is the sixth Russian general whose death has been confirmed since the war against Ukraine was launched by Russia in February 2022.



Another Russian general, Sergei Surovikin, has been repeatedly cold-shouldered after the private Wagner group's mutiny, British intelligence said in a daily report.



His deputy as head of Russia's air and space forces, Viktor Afsalov, is increasingly stepping in, the Ministry of Defence added.



In Kiev, the Ukrainian air force said it had shot down 11 of 15 drones which had been launched from Russia early Wednesday morning aimed at the Ukrainian capital.



The air force announced on Telegram that the Russian military attacked Ukraine from the north-east with Iranian-made Shahed drones.



