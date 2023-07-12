INTERNATIONAL PRESS HIGHLIGHTS TÜRKIYES ACHIEVEMENTS AND CONCESSIONS

In the NATO summit which took place in Litvius, the capital of Lithuania, the world's agenda was about President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Türkiye. The process of Sweden's membership of the NATO alliance and Türkiye's big diplomacy triumph was the number one agenda of the US. press.

They listed the gains which President Erdoğan had made in Litvius one by one. German press have also pointed out Erdoğan's success by stating that, "Erdoğan is more powerful than ever."

The moves of both Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were on the agenda of the whole world. American website Business Insider wrote that after giving a series of concessions, Türkiye had given green light to Sweden's membership.

In the news on Business Insider, it was written that President Erdoğan had made a hard bargain and achieved a great triumph. It was stated that he had also received the coveted F-16s from the US.

In the news, which stated that Erdoğan had had a considerable advantage, it was also noted that this was not the first concession that Türkiye had given.

It was stated that Türkiye had exerted great pressure on Sweden and had achieved a great triumph in the fight against terrorism, getting Sweden to change its own law.

TÜRKİYE'S EFFECT ON NATO HAS INCREASED

It was stated that Erdoğan 's balancing policy in the war, rejecting the practice he had made against Russia, had increased his influence in NATO more, and made him be able to obtain more concessions than Türkiye's Western allies.

IT IS NOT OVER YET

Rich Outzen, who is a high level member of the Atlantic Council, stated that even though Erdoğan had given the green light to Sweden, parliamentary approval was still on the agenda and Türkiye had not approved anything directly. NATO, Sweden and Türkiye were reported to have achieved a functional agreement at one blow.

CNN International, on the other hand, brought the behind-the-scenes of Türkiye's achievements to its agenda. The newspaper, which had dealt with the diplomatic traffic between Türkiye and the US. in detail, has also stated that the eyes were now on the upocoming meeting of Erdoğan and Miçotakis.

DIPLOMACY TRIUMPH

The newspaper, which had also written about how Türkiye had conducted a shuttle diplomacy after the US. the US putting the F-16 sale process on hold, wrote that even the attitude of Turkophobic Menendez had been changed.

While attention was drawn to the pre-summit meeting between President Erdoğan and the US. President Joe Biden, after the 45-minute meeting, people were reminded that the progress of the F-16 sales process was logical, according to the statement from the White House.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the US. was also reported to be having a very busy, diplomatic struggle in the news which reminded people that he had met Hakan Fidan 3 times in 5 days.



The German newspaper Bild have used the terms, "Erdoğan is more powerful than ever," when mentioning his diplomatic achievements.

The newspaper, which had written about Erdoğan being able to maintain good relationships with both Zelenskiy and Putin meanwhile being able to lock NATO, said about him, "Nothing works without him."