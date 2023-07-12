FRANCES MACRON EXPRESSES SUPPORT FOR UKRAINES NATO MEMBERSHIP

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday expressed support for Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"The most direct path was open for Ukraine, which will join NATO when the circumstances are available," Macron said in a news conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

"In those uncertain times, a strong message should be delivered to Russia," he said.

"Russia will neither divide, nor exhaust NATO partners," he added.

Macron in this context ensured that support for Ukraine will continue until the Russian aggression ends.

"I decided to go further and deliver to Ukraine SCALP cruise missiles," the French president added. "We must show collectively that time is now in favor of Ukraine."

The two-day NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital ended Wednesday with a promise of strong support for Ukraine in its war against Russia which has surpassed 500 days.