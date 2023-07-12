France to deploy 130,000 police on July 14 holiday

France is mobilizing 130,000 police officers nationwide on Bastille Day on Friday because of fears of renewed riots.



Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced the precautions in Paris on Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday evening alone, 45,000 officers are to be deployed. In addition, there will be special units as well as helicopters, drones and armoured vehicles.



Bus and tram services will be suspended in all conurbations at 10 pm (2000 GMT) both days. Suburban trains and the metro in Paris will remain in operation.



After the fatal shooting of a youth by a police officer during a traffic stop near Paris a fortnight ago, there had been severe unrest in France for days.



Officers were attacked with fireworks and public buildings such as police stations and schools were set on fire. Thousands of cars were burnt out.



The riots subsided but there is concern they will now flare up again for the national holiday on Friday, which commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris on July 14, 1789, a major moment in the French Revolution.



A nationwide ban on private fireworks use is already in place and several cities have cancelled traditional Bastille Day fireworks displays for safety reasons. President Emmanuel Macron is also refraining from his usual televised speech.



