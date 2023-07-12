EU clears €62 billion takeover of VMware

The European Commission approved on Wednesday a major technology takeover of cloud computing company VMware by Broadcom, the semiconductor manufacturer.



Regulatory approval for the acquisition worth €62 billion ($69 billion) was granted after the top EU competition authority was assured WMware's software would continue to work with hardware from Broadcom's competitors.



Broadcom's commitments mean Marvell, the company's only rival and future market entrants, can compete on "equal footing," EU Competition Commissioner Margrether Vestager said in a statement.



The commission flagged lingering concerns in April that the deal could restrict competition in hardware components and that Broadcom could exclude rival chipmaker Marvell through compatibility measures.



Broadcom committed to organizational structures and the separation of departments necessary to ensure this type of competition exclusion does not occur.



To complete the transaction, Broadcom wants to take on $8 billion in debt and pay $61 billion for VMware.



Broadcom wants to expand beyond the semiconductor sector and announced the acquisition a year ago.



Competition investigations in Britain and the United States are ongoing.

