 Contact Us
News World China rejects NATO statement on ties with Russia

China rejects NATO statement on ties with Russia

In response to NATO's accusation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the relations between China and Russia are based on the principles of "non-alignment, non-confrontation, and non-targeting of third parties."

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published July 12,2023
Subscribe
CHINA REJECTS NATO STATEMENT ON TIES WITH RUSSIA

China on Wednesday rejected the NATO summit declaration that accused relations between Beijing and Moscow of threatening the "rule-based international order."

In response to NATO's accusation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the relations between China and Russia are based on the principles of "non-alignment, non-confrontation, and non-targeting of third parties."

Wang told reporters that the relations are "fundamentally different" from what "NATO is doing, like forming small cliques for bloc confrontation," according to the Beijing-based Global Times.

On Tuesday, a joint statement issued after day one of the ongoing NATO leaders' summit in Vilnius, Lithuania said: "The deepening strategic partnership between the PRC (People's Republic of China) and Russia and their mutually reinforcing attempts to undercut the rules-based international order run counter to our values and interests."

The statement called on China to play a "constructive role" as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to condemn Russia's war on Ukraine.

China also "firmly" opposed NATO's "eastward expansion" into the Asia-Pacific region in light of the joint statement by NATO.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Mission to the European Union said that Beijing will firmly defend its sovereignty, security, and development interests and strongly oppose NATO's eastward expansion into the Asia-Pacific.