US President Joe Biden hailed Ukraine's "astounding" courage Wednesday in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who set aside earlier frustrations with NATO to profusely thank the United States for its help.

"You set an example to the whole world when it comes to genuine courage," Biden told Zelensky in Vilnius, where they attended the NATO summit. "Not only all of you but your people -- your sons, your daughters, your husbands, your wives, your friends: you're incredible."