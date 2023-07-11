News World Turkish warplanes contribute to NATO summit security measures

According to reports, the fighter jets belonging to the Turkish Air Forces Command are being utilized to support the ongoing NATO summit taking place in the capital city of Lithuania, Vilnius.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense, two war planes belonging to the Air Forces Command have been assigned to provide security for the NATO summit in Vilnius.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, along with Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan, MIT President İbrahim Kalin, and Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun, attended the summit.



Ahead of the event, an Airborne Warning and Control Aircraft and a KC-135R Stratotanker were stationed at the Geilenkirchen base in Germany.



These jets will carry out surveillance flights and provide aerial refuelling as outlined in the air duty order from the Allied Command Transformation (ACT) until the conclusion of the summit tomorrow.












