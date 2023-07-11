RUSSIA SAYS NATOS VILNIUS SUMMIT FAILED BEFORE IT BEGAN

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday claimed that NATO's Vilnius summit "failed before it began."

In a statement on Telegram, Zakharova said the US decision to send cluster ammunition to Ukraine "shocked" even its allies.

"A rare case: the summit began, having already failed. The US decision on cluster ammunition, which shocked even old US satellites, the public humiliation of Ukraine, the absence of any coherent concept of what is happening -- this is the summit in Vilnius," she said in her remarks on the first day of the two-day NATO summit, which began in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.