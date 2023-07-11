Olaf Scholz calls Türkiye "an important partner" for Germany

Garman Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in his statement to journalists ahead of the NATO Summit, mentioned that decisions were made during the recent European Union Leaders' Summit on how to further develop the relationship between Türkiye and the EU.

Scholz also stated that they requested recommendations and reports from the European Commission on how to advance the relationship, and he mentioned that he would also speak with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He emphasized that Türkiye is an important partner for them and that this would be reflected in future relations.

Scholz stated that during his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, they would discuss how to further enhance the relationship, and he emphasized that efforts were being made to reach relevant decisions regarding the resumption of cooperation between the EU Council and Türkiye.

Scholz emphasized that Germany has announced a new support package of 700 million euros for Ukraine in terms of support. He highlighted the importance of continuing to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Scholz pointed out the importance of NATO making all the necessary decisions for the repositioning of the defense alliance, stating, "Because we need to take precautions for our territories and against threats."



Prime Minister Scholz noted that Germany will allocate 2% of its gross domestic product to defense.







