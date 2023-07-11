NATO offers Ukraine hope for membership but no formal invitation

NATO states say "Ukraine's future is in NATO" but they are not extending an invitation to Kiev at a summit of the military alliance in Vilnius, according to a declaration seen on Tuesday by dpa.



NATO "will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met," the summit declaration reads.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly appealed to allies to formally invite Ukraine to join NATO, a necessary first step to kick-start alliance's accession procedure.



But instead, leaders are tying a potential invitation to Ukraine's military becoming more interoperable with the armed forces of NATO allies and "additional democratic and security sector reforms," according to the declaration.



The alliance reaffirms however that "Ukraine's future is in NATO."



The summit outcome could potentially disappoint Zelensky, who said earlier on Tuesday that it was "absurd" to leave the question of Ukraine's membership open-ended.



Zelensky is to meet NATO leaders later on Tuesday.



The alliance says it will support Kiev on its reform path, with NATO foreign ministers to frequently assess Ukraine's progress.



NATO leaders have also agreed a long-term support package for Kiev, deepening political ties and fast-tracking Ukraine's accession once a formal invitation has been issued, the statement said.



