EUROPEAN LEADERS APPLAUD TÜRKIYES APPROVAL OF SWEDENS NATO BID

Leaders and ministers across Europe shared congratulatory messages after Türkiye's decision to refer Sweden's NATO Accession Protocol to the Turkish parliament for ratification.

Shortly after the tripartite meeting between Türkiye, Sweden and NATO in Vilnius, Lithuania, the EU was quick to hail Ankara's approval.

Charles Michel, president of the European Union Council, welcomed the decision on his Twitter account: "Good news from Vilnius."

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "A historic step in Vilnius. I welcome the important step that Türkiye has promised to take, to ratify Sweden's accession to NATO."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is known to be vocal about NATO's expansion, also welcomed the outcome of the meeting. "This is an historic moment for NATO that makes us all safer. Sweden, we look forward to welcoming you into the Alliance," he said.

The British premier also released a statement in which he said: "As the world passes the grim milestone of 500 days since Putin's full-scale, illegal invasion of Ukraine, NATO leaders will gather in Lithuania today (Tuesday) to put the alliance on the right path to face down the threats of the future."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Sweden's likely accession marks a new beginning. "Good news from Vilnius. Our joint efforts have paid off. With 32 (members), we're all safer together."

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani also tweeted: "Excellent news! Next: Kosovo, Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina to NATO for a stronger Alliance and a safer Europe!"

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Stockholm's membership is crucially important for the region. "Historic news for Sweden, Norway, the Nordic region and Nato. We welcome the agreement between Stoltenberg, Erdoğan and Kristersson tonight. A united Nordic region in NATO makes the Alliance stronger and our region more secure."

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren called the development "great news on the eve of the NATO Summit." Saying the alliance is "stronger together," Ollongren said her country is looking forward to welcoming Sweden as a NATO ally.

Finnish President Sauli Niinsto, whose country joined the alliance after Türkiye's approval in April, said: "As I have often said, Finland's NATO membership would not be complete without Sweden. It is one step away from its completion. With Sweden, the entire alliance will be even more secure."

In a statement on Twitter, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said: "I welcome Türkiye's announcement of its intention to ratify Sweden's NATO accession protocol and hope that this will happen as soon as possible. Sweden will make our Alliance stronger."

In France, the Le Monde newspaper covered the latest developments in its story titled "Turkey said it is ready to lift blockade for Sweden's NATO membership."

The Liberation newspaper ran the headline, "NATO: Erdoğan gives the green light for Sweden to join the Alliance."

Corriere della Sera, one of Italy's highest circulation newspapers, wrote on its frontpage: "Towards a turning point in NATO."

Another Italian newspaper, La Stampa, announced Türkiye's decision with the headline: "Erdoğan's move" and focused on Ankara's demand of reviving Türkiye's EU membership process.

Bulgarian National Radio used the term "Türkiye's green light for Sweden," while the Bulgarian National Television said "Türkiye is convinced to support Sweden's NATO membership."

Dutch public broadcaster NOS, in its story, "Erdoğan will approve Sweden's NATO membership," said NATO's assurance of anti-terrorism cooperation and EU's promise of reviving the ties with Ankara were effective in getting Erdoğan's nod.