A unique spot: UAE astronaut captures Istanbul from space

United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shared a photo of Istanbul taken from space on Twitter, commenting, "A unique spot". As users flooded Al-Neyadi's post with comments, some invited him to have a coffee in Istanbul. The Turkish Space Agency wasted no time in responding to Al Neyadi.



Sultan Al Neyadi shared on twitter as : ''From the ISS ,Istanbul – Türkiye sparkles at night .The Bosporus Strait here is a unique spot where Asia meets Europe , and the past intertwines with the present.''







Al Neyadi's post quickly became popular. Some Turkish users humorously commented, "Come down to Istanbul while you're in space. We'll treat you to a Turkish coffee."







































