67-Year-Old Woman Suffers Unprovoked Attack, Struck in Head with Rock in NYC: Authorities

According to authorities, a 67-year-old woman was targeted in an apparently unprovoked attack in Chelsea last week.

On July 6, around 9 a.m., while walking at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and West 14th Street, the victim was approached by an unknown man who struck her in the head with a rock.

The assailant, described as disheveled, did not utter any words before carrying out the assault.

Police have determined the incident to be a random act of violence. The victim was promptly taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for a head injury.

The suspect remains at large, fleeing west on West 15th Street towards Eighth Avenue after the attack, as confirmed by authorities.